We look back to the Spalding Guardian of 50 years ago - this week in 1967

‘One of the best lads I have’ said Epsom horse trainer Tommy Gosling of 16-year-old apprentice jockey Roger Windsor, from Gosberton.

Roger, who was 5ft 4in and 6st 4lb, rode third in his first outing in the Apprentice’s Handicap at Goodwood.

“I was overexcited and a bit too keen,” admitted Roger.