We look back to the Spalding Guardian this week in 2001.

A taster day at Thomas Cowley High school, Donington, was a roaring success.

More than 200 Year 6 pupils attended the event to get an insight into secondary school life.

They were given the chance to make a model plane in art, learn about colours in science and familiarise themselves with a computer in information computer technology (ICT).