We look back at the Spalding Guardian this week 50 years ago, in 1967.

Highfield A table tennis team were, from left, Billy Macauley, Robert Dearnley and Keith Maxwell.

Macauley was a student at Spalding beet sugar factory and was an ex-Ulster (Northern Ireland) international and proved a great asset. However, he was being targeted by another team in the league at the time.