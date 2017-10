We look back to the Linc Free Press this week in 2011

Four girls from the former Gleed Girls’ Technology College (now Spalding Academy) had plenty to cheer about as they were selected for the Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire under-15 girls’ rugby squad.

Year 10 pupils Katie Harron (pictured), Rebecca Priest, Sophie Molesworth and Sophie Earth - who all played for Spalding Rugby Club - were all selected for the regional team. to the delight of the school’s PE department.