WEEKEND WEB: Dealing with the difficulty of rosecea

Salon owner Jo Esdale has been in the beauty and wellbeing industry since 1990 and shares her knowledge in this column every month.

What is rosacea?

More than 45 million people worldwide suffer this chronic inflammatory skin disorder which affects the central region of the face and is sometimes confused with acne.

Rosacea affects men and women and is a progressive vascular disorder which presents itself from around the age of 30.

Symptoms

The symptoms usually begin with episodes of flushing and more progressive symptoms develop as the condition worsens. Early diagnosis and lifestyle adjustment can prevent the condition from getting worse.

Rosacea is a relapsing condition, which means there are times when the condition gets more severe.

Burning, stinging, acne- like lumps, dilated red blood vessels, eye irritation and lesions are all characteristics of severe rosacea.

There is no defined cause, but the latest findings suggest abnormalities in the facial blood vessels and increased microscopic mites which are found in the central region of the face could contribute. It has also been identified that several triggers may make the symptoms worse.

These include stress, sun exposure, strenuous exercise, temperature changes, hot drinks, alcohol, caffeine, spicy foods, diet and incorrect skin care products.

Treatment

Currently there is no specific cure for rosacea, but lifestyle changes, diet, medication and skin treatments may lessen the symptoms.

For most people, long-term treatment is a combination of self-help and prescriptive medication.

I recommend the following course of action:

• Identify your personal triggers and avoid them to minimise the symptoms.

• Use calming and soothing anti-inflammatory facial products to reduce sensitivity and maintain hydration.

• Make an appointment to see your GP for prescription medication or antibiotic creams when the condition is more severe.

In some cases, when the blood vessels are very dilated and the skin is very red, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy may be recommended to shrink the blood vessels and reduce the blood flow.

Ocular rosacea affects the eyes and I advise you to see your GP, the symptoms include dry irritated bloodshot eyes and inflammation of the eye lids.

This long-term chronic condition can lead to low self-esteem and embarrassment.

I recommend the use of a balanced range of skin care products with a SPF to protect from sun damage, maintain hydration and reduce sensitivity.

For ladies, use a green, red- reducing mineral concealer under mineral foundation. Mineral makeup has less irritants and is more suitable for a sensitised skin.

For more advice, please feel free to contact me at the clinic on 01775 249425.