WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

In the Midst of Life by Jennifer Worth (RRP £8.99). Available from Bookmark in The Crescent, Spalding, at £6.99 and a further 20 per cent off with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (on sale until November 8).

Jennifer Worth’s ‘Call the Midwife’ books described her time in the East End of London.

Just as she was present in the very first moments of life, Jennifer also went on to witness the different experiences of patients towards the end of their days.

As a nurse and ward sister, she came across stories of warmth, humour and humanity as those she nursed shared with her their memories and life lessons.

From the dying woman who walked across Northern Europe just to be with her son, to the family divided by a decision nobody could bear to make, ‘In the Midst of Life’ breaks down the myths and taboos surrounding death and celebrates our common humanity.