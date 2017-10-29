WEEKEND WEB: Book of the week with Bookmark, Spalding

A Book of Book Lists by Alex Johnson. (RRP £7.99). Available from Bookmark with £2 off and a further 20% off with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (until November 1).

This is a book of book lists. Not of the ‘1,001 Books You MUST Read Before You Die’ variety but lists that tell stories.

Lists that make you smile, make you wonder, and see titles together in entirely new ways.

From Bin Laden’s bookshelf to the books most frequently left in hotels; from prisoners’ favourite books to MPs’ most borrowed books, these lists are proof that a person’s bookcase tells you everything you need to know about them, and sometimes more besides.

Alex is a professional blogger and journalist, part of The Independent’s online team.

His other books include ‘Improbable Libraries’, a survey of the most unusual and intriguing libraries around the world; ‘Shedworking: The Alternative Workplace Revolution’ and ‘Bookshelf’.

SEE ALSO:

ALBUM REVIEW: A fine album that is both traditional and contemporary

In the community with Tulip Events Management