WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week

What is life like for the parson in Britain today? For centuries, the church calendar - and the church minister - gave character and personality to British life.

Today, however, as the shape of the year has become less distinct and faith no longer as privileged or persuasive, that figure has become far more marginal.

In Bringing in the Sheaves, the Reverend Richard Coles answers this question.

From his ordination during the season of Petertide, through Advent and Christmas to Lent and Easter, he gives us a unique insight into his daily experience in the ministry, with all the joy, drama, difficulty and humour which life - and indeed death - serves up in varying measures.

Written with extraordinary charm and erudition and featuring a multitude of characters and events from parish life.