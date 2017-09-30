WEEKEND WEB: A new stage for theatre company in 2011

We look back to this week in 2011.

A Spalding theatre company threw open its doors, giving people a chance to find out what it was all about.

Act II recently moved to new premises in the town and wanted to show off the new facilities.

More than 100 people went along to Clay Lake to check out what was on offer there.

Director Karl Gernert said: “It went very well. Lots of people came along to see our new venue. It’s about four times bigger than where we were.”