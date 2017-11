Have your say

We look back to the Lincs Free Press this week in 2011

Spalding farmer David Bowman became the first exclusive pumpkin grower for Disneyland Paris after creating the first-ever crop of Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkins.

They were on display at Disneyland Paris as part of the park’s Hallowe’en Festival.

Since May, Mr Bowman – Europe’s largest pumpkin grower in 2011 with almost 3,000,000 units across 500 acres – has been working hard to ensure the Mickey pumpkins grew perfectly.