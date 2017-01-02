Volunteering in Spalding and district

Volunteer for an environment project, such as monitoring grass snakes.

The New Year is a natural time to consider starting something new, which is why so many people make New Year’s resolutions.

Why not pledge to take up an activity that can benefit your health and make a positive change in your community?

Make volunteering your New Year’s Resolution and experience the benefits yourself.

Help young people

There are a huge range of diverse volunteer opportunities available in South Holland, including working with children and young people.

There are youth clubs all over the district that would close without volunteers to help, including youth clubs in Sutton Bridge, Holbeach and Swineshead.

Environmental projects

Help out environmental projects and community gardens.

Would you like to monitor the local grass snake population or help out at community gardening projects including at schools and residential homes?

tough time for some

Could you help people who may be going through a tough time?

Citizens Advice is always looking for capable volunteers who can help either on reception, as assessors or advisers. Or could you help Lincolnshire Police keep in touch with victims of crime or as a Schools Liaison Volunteer?

DRIVING SKILLS

Do you drive and have an hour or two to spare? Drivers who can drive a mini bus or a van are required for transporting both people and furniture around the district. Age UK need mini bus drivers to take clients to the Day Centre in Spalding and there are charity shops in Spalding, Pinchbeck and Holbeach that all require assistance moving donated furniture.

History projects

Are you interested in history? The Chain Bridge Forge Museum has some exciting projects and needs volunteers to help with blacksmithing and fabrication, 3D printing and with the local history.

Could you help with customer service or be a curator or guide?

Act as a trustee

Volunteers with professional career skills such as management, accountancy, marketing and IT, play pivotal roles at many charities as trustees and directors ensuring that the charities survive.

Something for all

Nearly everyone can get involved in volunteering, whatever your interests, or your circumstances and research shows that volunteers receive a greater sense of happiness and self-esteem through helping charities to thrive.

To find out more about volunteering in 2017 and to discover all the different opportunities that are available, please contact us on 01205 510888 (option 3) or spalding.v@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk