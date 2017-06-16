Volunteering in bite-sized bits

This month at LCVS we are setting a challenge for community groups in South Holland and we’re willing to answer a challenge in return.

We know charitable and community organisations could tap into valuable and skilled support by giving people ways to help in no commitment, bite-sized chunks.

Many people want to help, but don’t have the availability to make a long-term, regular commitment to volunteer, so prefer this style of ‘microvolunteering.’

We at LCVS are challenging community groups to think what a volunteer could do for them in a short, one-off blast. In return, we’re inviting groups to challenge us to find the volunteers to fulfil those requirements.

For example, there are parents who would be happy to man a summer fair stall but can’t attend a monthly meeting; retired people who look after their grandchildren in the day but would love to use their professional skills every now and again and Duke of Edinburgh Award students who need short-term placements to show community support.

Last year’s Bakkavor Fun Day and Party In The Park provided a microvolunteering opportunity for LCVS staff and associates as we helped with witnessing and stewarding the successful welly wanging world record attempt. Bakkavor Party In The Park raised £5,000 for charity last year and takes place again on Saturday, July 15.

There are lots of no commitment tasks volunteers could do for LCVS.

We’re looking for Volunteering Champions to help spread the word about all the opportunities available locally for volunteers and all the benefits volunteering can bring.

Volunteer Champions could help in distribution of leaflets, attend an event to talk to others about volunteering and local opportunities, give a talk or help to arrange an event around volunteering.

We’d also be happy to hear from anyone with office skills for some data input and other office-based tasks.

If it’s a longer term commitment you are looking for we are still recruiting volunteer mentors and mentees to The Guiding Lights project.

The project supports people who have faced mental health issues to begin volunteering, which can be a fantastic step in confidence building.

Visit www.lincolnshireorg.uk , contact enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call the LCVS Spalding office on 01205 510888 option 3.