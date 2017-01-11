Tydd St Mary student to debut in Fashion Week

A Tydd St Mary student has been labelled one of ‘British fashion’s brightest talents’ by The Sunday Times Style Magazine.

Eden Loweth, a former student at New College Stamford, received the accolade as he prepared for his Fashion Week debut.

Eden is now part of the Fashion East Movement that will be showcasing its Pop Up Store in Selfridges, London, from this month to March.

With Fashion East and alongside fellow designer Tom Barratt, Eden will make his Fashion Week debut with their men’s collection, which they say “mixes feminine funerary with beautifully detailed tailoring”.

Once he finished his studies at Stamford, Eden moved from his home in Tydd St Mary to prestigious fashion university Ravensbourne in London.

Since then Eden’s designs have been shown at London’s Graduate Fashion Week and in leading glossy magazine LOVE, which has featured the likes of fashion model and actress Cara Delevingne, actress Margot Robbie, model Georgia May Jagger, American fashion model and television personality Kendall Jenner and even the singer and Actress Cher.

A spokesman for New College Stamford said: “It’s an amazing achievement for a young designer and only the beginning of a very successful career for Eden.

“If other people dream of a career in the fashion industry, courses at New College Stamford offer guaranteed interviews to University of the Arts London for Fashion courses.”

There is an open evening at the college’s fashion studios on Tuesday, January 24 (5-8pm). Book online at www.stamford.ac.uk or call or call 01780 484311.

