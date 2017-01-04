Trees for Spalding Rugby Club’s new pitch

There was a great turn out at Spalding’s rugby field recently – not for a match, but to plant over 400 small trees at the new venue alongside the A16.

Members of the Rotary Club of South Holland and members of Spalding Rugby Club turned out to plant the trees, which will provide boundary colour.

The trees were donated to the Rotary Club of South Holland’s Community Service Committee under a joint project by The Woodland Trust under a scheme to re-establish native trees throughout the UK.

Each tree was carefully planted and given a cane support with a clear plastic spiral protective sleeve to deter predators such as rabbits.

Rotarian Steve Colby said teamwork ensured the whole job was done in a little over two hours.