Tractor run for Moulton Mill

The new year may have opened with driving rain and wind but that wasn’t enough to dampen the enthusiasm of a group of hardy folk.

Around 12 people chose to ignore the bad weather and take their tractors on the annual New Year’s Day run in aid of Moulton Mill .

For those with older tractors and no cabs, that meant a particularly soggy day.

Paul Beecham, who has organised dozens of tractor runs for charity over the years, handed over the reins to fellow tractor enthusiasts Bill and Carol Shaw for the event.

Paul said Bill and Carol drove a tractor each on the 18-mile run through the countryside.

Money from entry fees plus a barbecue before the start and on the rally’s return to Moulton Bulb Company raised £120 for Moulton Mill.

Bill and Carol, regulars on rallies in the past, offered to help with some of the events when they learned that Paul was stepping back from his charity commitments.

Paul couldn’t stay away though, and said: “They were freezing when they got back and had to put the heater on to warm themselves in the shed.”