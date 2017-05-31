Town’s societies join forces to create travelling photographic exhibition

A photographic exhibition revealing some of the beautiful spots in Spalding’s Conservation Area was formally declared open on Wednesday.

Spalding and District Civic Society and Spalding Photographic Society joned forces to mark 50 years since the Civic Amenities Act was passed, enabling conservation areas to be created.

More than 400 photographs were submitted, of which 40 are currently being exhibited at Calthrops Solicitors in Market Place.

The travelling exhibition will stay at Calthrops until the end of next week, before moving to the Red Lion Hotel, Hills department store, Bookmark in The Crescent, Spalding Library, the parish church and Ayscoughfee, the methodist church and finally South Holland District Council offices at the end of September.

The official opening was conducted by Coun Liz Sneath, outside Calthrops in glorious spring sunshine, pictured with Brendan d’Abreo of Spalding Photographic Society, left, and David Jones, chairman of Spalding and district Civic Society.

“ I am delighted to represent South Holland District Council at this launch.” she said.

“I was particularly pleased to see pictures of Sessions House and I was fascinated by the story of the Hole in the Wall passage - I will think of it when I walk through there.

“It brings history alive and makes it relevant,” she added.

Mr d’Abreo added: “We changed our website last year and the contact page and we had some interesting responses - one of which was from the civic society asking if we would like to collaborate on this project. It has given our members tremendous interest.”

Both societies are keen to attract new members - visit www.spaldingcivicsociety.org.uk and www.spaldingphotographicsociety.co.uk for more information.