THE GREAT WAR: Farmer threatened police officer with gun

Farmer George Pell was charged with feloniously - by drawing the trigger of a double-barrelled, breach-loaded gun loaded with one cartridge - attenpting to discharged it at police sergeant Pikett, with intent to murder him.

Mr Sandilands prosecuted and Mr Wright defended.

Mr Sandilands related how, the police sergeant took to the accused, two agricultural census forms for him to fill in.

He returned for them , but could make no one hear at the back of th house and was walking around the front when he heard someone walking behind him.

He turned, and saw Pell, looking somewhat excited, with a double-b arrelled gun in his hand.

The sergeant asked if the forms were ready and Pell replied that he wasn’t going to fill in the forms and used bad language, adding “I’ll shoot you” pointing the gun.

The sergeant acted with great promptness and no doubt saved his life tereby. He immediately rushed at the man and pushed the gun up, the charge going over his head.

There was a struggle for the possession of the weapon, and eventually the prisoner was taken into custody.

In reply to the caustion, before being charged, Pell added: “Don’t say I sadi I would shoot you; it will do m=for me if you do.”

The defence claimed that the gun went off accidentally in the struggle for possesdsion and without the prisoner having any intention to injure the officer.

Under cross-examination, Pell admitted that he was a man with nasty temper “when he was roused”.

He was serving two months’ imprisonment for cruelty to a mare and Mr Eright said in his defence that when abroad, Pell had “suffered some kind of mental trouble”.

‘GOT YOUR FIGHTING IRONS ON?’

Married women Louisa Richardson and Minnie Rycraft were summoned for common assault.

The pair, of Commercial Road, Spalding, were summoned by May Hayhoe, spinster, of Gas House Row.

Richardson admitted the offence, saying Hayhoe insulted her children and that was why she struck her. Rycroft said Heyhoe struck her first, so she struck her back. The complainant said all the parties were going to work in Mr Cauldwell’s motor lorry and on assembling near Albert Bridge, Richardson used filthy language and challenged her to fight.

Rycroft interfered and kicked the witness in the eye and punched her.

A man named Fulcher went up to Heyhoe and asked “if she had her fighting irons on”

Richardson said she hit Heyhoe because she thrashed her child.

The women were bound over for three months with a surety of £2.

SAM’S SECRETS OF LONG LIFE

Mr Samuel Household celebrated his 100th birthday.

As medicine, he partook of three glasses of gin and water a day and was ‘in control of his faculties’.

He had loaded the first truck of potatoes to travel from Whittlesey to London on the Great Eastern Railway in 1847.

Mr Household remained a bachelor and took a morning walk each day.

DOUGH! DODGY BAKER FINED

Baker Arthur Benner, of Gedney Hill, was fined for offering bread for sale which was not an even number of pounds in weight.

He was fined £2.

SCHOOL’S OUT

A charge of not sending his children to school was withdrawn against George Barrand, of Deeping St Nicholas.