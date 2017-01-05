Take the eight week work challenge

In a bid to get more workplaces more active more often, Lincolnshire Sport hosts a variety of different sporting events throughout the year.

Part of that plan includes the 8 Week Challenge which – despite what it might sound like – isn’t an intense training programme or a weight loss plan... it is a simple initiative that challenges you to make small changes to your working day.

For 2017, workplaces all over Lincolnshire are being encouraged to add some physical activity into their day, whether it’s a quick game of table tennis in a break or a short walk at lunch. The smallest changes can make all the difference.

Many adults in the UK spend more than seven hours a day sitting and this typically increases with age to 10 hours or more.

Studies conducted by the NHS have linked excessive sitting with being overweight and obese, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer.

In order to combat the risk of ill health by sitting the Start Active, Stay Active government report recommends breaking up long periods of sitting time with “short bouts of activity, even if it’s just one to two minutes”.

So, Lincolnshire Sport is asking you to make the smallest of changes to your day. Go for a walk or play a game in the office – every minute counts to a healthier, happier you.

The 8 Week Challenge starts on Monday, January 9, until Friday, March 3. Lincolnshire Sport is promoting being active at work in the hope that workplaces across the county will get involved and tell them about their activities via email and Twitter: @LincsSport

So gather your colleagues and get your workplace moving, enjoy some friendly competition and let the 8 Week Challenge be the solution to your 2017 resolution.

Anyone can take part in the Challenge, you don’t need to be sporty, or even have taken part in sport before. There is no experience required to add some activity into and around the working day.

To sign up to any part of the Work Out programme email holly.wells@lincolnshiresport.com and she will provide your workplace with the detailed information pack relating to the event/challenge you’re interested in.