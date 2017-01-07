Sutton Bridge father and son playing their part in 1917

Colour-Sergeant T Kirk, who had moved from Spalding to Sutton Bridge, was pictured with his son, Lance-Corporal L Kirk in 1917.

While the older man had a record of 25 years’ service in the British Army, his son had been in the Army just two years, including 12 months in France, where he had been wounded in action.

Colour-Sergeant Kirk had seen active service in India and held the Indian Medal with two clasps, as well as a good conduct medal.

He had offered himself for service at the outbreak of war and, owing to a weak heart, had been appointed recruiting sergeant for Spalding. However, the strain had proved too much and he had been forced to resign. Both were in the Norfolk Regiment.