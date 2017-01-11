Success for Holbeach St John student

James Stothard (now Potter) has graduated from Sheffield Hallam University with a first-class Masters degree in electrical and electronic engineering.

James began his education at Sutton St James and went on to Gleed Boys’ School in Spalding. He then studied electro-tech at New College Stamford where he was encouraged to go on to university. He achieved the Institute of Engineering and Technology Award and the Nicholas Abdulla Memorial prize for outstanding achievement.

James is the son of Val and Graham Potter, of Holbeach St John.