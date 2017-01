Art work by around 20 Sir John Gleed Technology School pupils went on display at the Geest Gallery in Spalding in 1998.

The art was the work of GNVQ students in the school’s year 11 and the sixth form under the supervision of school head of art Mandy North.

Many North said GNVQ was a “very rigorous course, tougher than GCSE” and that the students had all worked extremely hard.

She said they had to be good at information technology and the application of numbers to do well in the subject.