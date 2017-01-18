Strictly pair Anton and Erin to star at Spalding ball

Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag will be waltzing their way to Spalding this summer for the annual Johnson Community Hospital ball.

The pair will hit the dance floor as special guests of The Strictly Johnson Glitter Ball, the ninth annual fundraising event in aid of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust’s Charitable Fund and Johnson Community Hospital’s League of Friends.

The event has previously raised approximately £35,000 for a range of services at the hospital, including equipment to support cataract surgery, special mattresses and cushions for Welland ward, educational equipment for diabetic patients and palliative care training courses for staff.

Sally Brown, Outpatients Sister and Chairman of the Johnson Community Hospital Ball Committee, said: “Every year we never fail to be amazed and overwhelmed by the support we receive locally for this event. We spend a considerable time planning to make sure each event is just as great as the last and this year is no exception, particularly given how excited we are to be able to welcome Anton and Erin.

“However, the event could not be possible without the support and generosity of our guests, sponsors and contributors to the grand prize draw. We would love to hear from anyone who could support us further to help raise as much money as possible to support our hospital, patients and staff.”

The Strictly Johnson Glitter Ball will take place on Saturday, July 8, at Springfields Events and Conference Centre. As well as a performance by Anton and Erin, guests can look forward to a three-course meal and entertainment by Mind The Gap.

If you would like more information on sponsorship opportunities or would like to donate towards the grand prize draw, contact Sally Brown on 01775 652033 or email sally.brown@lincs-chs.nhs.uk

Tickets cost £45 each and are available from the Johnson Community Hospital on 01775 652000.