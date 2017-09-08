Spine-chilling evening a hit in Long Sutton

An evening of ghost stories and tales of the paranormal was hosted at Mal’s Vintage Tea Room in Long Sutton.

Author Rev Elizabeth Paddon spoke to a group of 16 people at the ‘spooky supper’ and signed her books. The next ‘spooky supper’ is on Tuesday, September 26.

Call Mal on 01406 363331 to book a place.

ALSO ON OUR WEBSITE:

Fading of Donington in Bloom is a sad day for village

Sutton Bridge church counts cost of ‘devastating’ raid