Spine-chilling evening a hit in Long Sutton

An evening of ghost stories and tales of the paranormal was hosted at Mal’s Vintage Tea Room in Long Sutton.
Author Rev Elizabeth Paddon spoke to a group of 16 people at the ‘spooky supper’ and signed her books. The next ‘spooky supper’ is on Tuesday, September 26.
Call Mal on 01406 363331 to book a place.
