Spalding solicitor hopes to devote more time to local charities

Patrick Skells is married to Lyn and has a step son Mark, two granddaughters, Phoebe (12) and Cassie (9), and a dog called Barney.

He has lived in Spalding since 1981 and has been in his present house for 31 years.

Patrick has witnessed change during his 40 years in the legal profession. For instance, the use of computers, email communication, the gradual switch to electronic storage of data, and the ability to transfer funds electronically, “instead of walking around with a cheque to the other side’s solicitor”.

As he gradually reduces his working hours at Chattertons Solicitors, Patrick plans to devote a little more time to some of the charities he is involved with.

He spent 15 years as deputy clerk to Spalding Town Husbands, which administers the Spalding Almshouse Charity and Spalding Relief in Need Charity, and became chairman this year when Richard Knipe stood down.

Patrick says: “I do find the charity work, particularly the Town Husbands, very interesting because it’s a very old charity – it goes back over 400 years. I like to see myself as being involved with it for a period of time and then passing it on to whoever succeeds me.”

As well as being chairman of Trustees for Age UK Spalding and District, Patrick is clerk to the Cowley Eductional Foundation in Donington and The Toller Educational Foundation in Horbling.