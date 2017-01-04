Spalding Slimming World consultants at awards

Spalding Slimming World consultants Alison Merrill, Maria Walmsley and Alexandra Gills had the chance to rub shoulders with TV presenter Stephen Mulhern recently.

They were at the annual Slimming World Awards, co-hosted by Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Star.

Alison said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for Slimming World. She said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them hitting their target weight.”