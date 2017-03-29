Spalding law firm supports Will Aid

The voluntary work of a trainee legal executive in a Spalding office will end up helping people in crisis worldwide.

Laura Brown, who works for the law firm Calthrops Solicitors, took part in the annual Will Aid scheme.

The month-long fundraising initiative asks lawyers to write wills for local people in exchange for a donation – and the money raised supports the work of nine charities.

Calthrops raised £4,665 for Will Aid last year, bringing the total raised since they started participating to £14,553.

Laura wrote nearly 60 wills during the month of November, generously giving her time for free for the whole month.

She said: “We are thrilled to have raised a fantastic amount for a great cause.

“Taking part in Will Aid has enabled us to give something back to our community and nine great charities.

“Making a will is so crucial and does not have to be complicated. It means loved ones you leave behind know that you have given your affairs some thought.”

John Coulthurst from the British Red Cross, one of the charities to benefit from Will Aid, visited the firm last week to present a certificate to celebrate the achievement.

He said: “We are very grateful to Calthrops Solicitors and the Will Aid scheme for this generous contribution.

“The Red Cross uses donations to reach people in crisis, here in the UK and all around the world.”