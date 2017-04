Moulton John Harrox v Langtoft are pictured in the final of the Sainsbury’s School Games held at Spalding High School.

A total of 22 teams from nine schools took part in the volleyball and organiser Rupert Gibson was delighted with the performance of all teams.

Moulton Harrox A came first, Langtoft A second and Pinchbeck East A were third. High School sports leaders umpired.