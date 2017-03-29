Spalding Grammar School entrepreneurs pick up award

Young entrepreneurs at Spalding Grammar School are ‘Glow’-ing with success.

The school has two companies in this year’s Young Enterprise programme, a national scheme open to students in sixth forms and colleges.

It forms part of the enrichment options at Spalding Grammar School and is an opportunity for students to experience life as an entrepreneur for a year.

The two companies, Glow (left) and PrinTure, competed in the area level of the Company of the Year.

Seven teams took part and Glow picked up the award for Innovation and Creativity, which a staff member said “reflects on all of the hard work they have put in over the last six months”.

Glow emerged from nostalgia felt by the students involved in the business for discos they had enjoyed in the past. It provides UV discos to KS3 students across the area, complete with glow sticks and tuck shop.

PrinTure sells personalised hoodies to year 11 leavers.