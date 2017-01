Castle Sports Complex staff in Spalding Cheryl Ingleby, Jo O’Shea and Alison Reed were pictured with NSPCC fundraisers Nicola North, Darren Reid and Debbie Mitton in 1999.

Fourteen hours of sponsored cycling for the charity was the idea of Darren Reid, who was joined by Nicola, Darren and Dave Panton for the feat, which raised more than £1,300.