Spalding couple begin new adventure soon

Apart from the cost of buying a motorhome there are other things to be considered.

While it would be ideal to have the vehicle parked up at home, convenient for loading for a quick get-away, we just don’t have the space. A caravanning friend pointed us to a local secure site and that has worked well for us.

Then there is the issue of not having a vehicle to drive around in once you are hooked up on site.

We have overcome that potential problem by choosing sites carefully – many have public transport that stops nearby – and by investing in Tern lightweight folding bikes. We will also be doing a lot more walking, so buying a motorhome is going to be exceedingly good for our health!