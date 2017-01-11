Spalding choir presents cheque to charity

Enthusiastic singers from Spalding have presented more than a handful of coins to charity.

Members of Spalding’s A Handful of Harmonies actually presented a cheque for £2,048.40 to Garry Burr, the area Marie Curie representative.

The money was raised at a concert held at St John’s Church in Spalding in November with the Spalding Ukulele Orchestra – a further £600 was also donated to the church.

The total was achieved with a raffle within all the branches of the choir and the sale of mistletoe, coffee and mince pies.

Gary thanked the choir and said the money would be used locally to fund the work of nurses.

Pictured with the cheque are: Gail Luke, Beverley Mackey, music director Andrew Clingo, Gary Burr, Caroline West who coordinated the event, Chris Chamberlain and Sue Ward.

Women who would like to join the fun choir are invited to join in rehearsals at Bromley Memorial Hall, Pode Hole, on Friday afternoons (1.30-3pm).