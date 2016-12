The death had been reported in 1916 of Deeping resident Lance-Corpl Arthur Moore, killed in action in France.

He was a nephew of Mr and Mrs W Fisher, of Deeping St James, and was a bricklayer by trade.

An officer, writing home about his death, said he was “a popular man in his platoon, and was a reliable and dependable worker”.

Also killed that year was Pte Charles Brutnell, of the Lincolnshire Regiment. He was the son of Mr Brutnell, of Holbeach Road, Spalding.