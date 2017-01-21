Soldiers from Holbeach, Qudaring, Tongue End and Sutton St Edmunds die in 1917

The death of four local soldiers was reported in this newspaper in 1917.

Pte A Shores, of Quadring Fen, had been killed in action. He was serving with the King’s Own Lancasters.

Lance-Corpl S Barton, who had worked as a schoolmaster at Sutton St Edmunds before the war, had also been killed in action. He served with the Sherwood Foresters. Mr Barton had also taught at Holbeach, Crowland and Sutton Bridge.

Pte A M Burton, of Tongue End, had died of pneumonia in a casualty clearing station hospital. He was serving with the Lincolns and had been suffering for seven weeks. The 23-year-old had joined the Army in 1914. Both he and his father, John Burton, had worked for Mr Frank Cooke.

It was reported that Pte A E Green, of Holbeach, had been accidentally killed at Salonica at the end of 1916. He left a widow and seven children.