Search is on for Spalding’s Best-Kept Front Garden

The Spalding Guardian has for the fifth year teamed up with the Spalding In Bloom committee to look for the town’s Best Kept Front Garden.

Birchgrove Garden Centre will once again sponsor this event and prizes on offer include a £50 Birchgrove voucher and the Spalding In Bloom Trophy for the winner.

There is a £25 Birchgrove voucher for the runner up and a £10 voucher for third place.

Judging will take place between Monday, July 17 and Friday, July 21 and the winners will be announced at a presentation to be held at Birchgrove on Saturday, September 16.

The winner will be entered into the 2018 Frank Constable Best Front Garden Competition organised and sponsored by the east Midlands In Bloom committee.

Last year’s winners Mr and Mrs Clarke, of Ambleside Drive will have their garden judged on July 5, when the East Midlands judges come to visit Spalding for their annual inspection.

Closing date for Spalding’s Best-Kept Front Garden is Monday, July 10.

As this is a front garden competition, there is no need for entrants to be at home when the judges call.

We must stress this competition is open only to residents of Spalding.

To enter, fill in the entry form and send it, complete with a photograph of your front garden, to: Spalding’s Best-Kept Front Garden Competition, Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB.

Or you can email a picture (complete with your name, address, postcode, telephone number and email address) to jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

COMPETITION RULES

The rules are simple – the garden must be at the front of the house and visible from the path. It should be possible for judges to access the garden.

It MUST be in Spalding.

All entries must be on an entry form or email and be accompanied by a photograph.

Judges will be visiting all the entries between July 17 and July 25 (entrants need not be at home).

