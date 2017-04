These youngsters were enjoying the first heat in the Lincolnshire Free Press Search for a Star competition in 2005.

More than 20 budding pop stars took part in the karaoke-based singing contest at Weston’s Fun Farm.

They each took a turn to perform a pop classic in front of a packed audience and a panel of judges.

Entrants let their hair down to songs by Natasha Bedingfield, Joss Stone and Tom Jones, as well as a rendition of You’re The One That I want from Grease.