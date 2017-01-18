Rotary in action in Spalding and district

Rotary Club of South Holland president Steve Colby (above right) is pictured presenting the Paul Harris Fellowship Award to Rotarian Nick Rangeley for his service in the community and globally.

Below, Rotarian Pete Kite (centre) is pictured with Spalding and Welland Rotary Club candidates Ash Forman (left) and Jack Wycherley.

Jack received the RYLA leadership award and was invited to talk about his experiences and how they would help him in his work at the Priory School in Spalding and his goal of becoming a teacher.