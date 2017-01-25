Rainforest animals found in Weston

Never mind feeling the rhythm of the rainforest, these youngsters at Weston got close enough to feel the beating heart of a snake last week!

The children at Weston St Mary CE Primary School had the chance to find out about animals that live in rainforests when Reptile Life came into school to lead a workshop.

Headteacher Mr Nick Newitt said the exotic animal encounter that brought some of the world’s most amazing creatures into the schoolroom was organised as part of the term theme, The Rhythm of the Rainforest.

Mr Newitt said: “We have been thinking about the Amazon River and the structure of the rainforest itself.”

The children saw a wide range of animals, including a python, a tenrec, a tortoise and a Chilean Rose Spider (held by Jonas left).

Mr Newitt said: “Children across the school were really interested and engaged. They went home stating that this was ‘the best school day ever’.”