Pinchbeck store and its shoppers help families at Christmas

Morrisons at Pinchbeck helped make Christmas a happier one for families this year.

Morrisons donated lots of toys, games and chocolates to Spalding Lions for distribution locally to children and families within Spalding and the surrounding area.

Toys were also donated by Morrisons’ customers who responded to the toy donation/Christmas toy appeal within the store throughout December.

Lion Elaine Mothers said the gifts piled up on Santa’s sleigh showed how generous Morrisons and its customers were. The gifts were all wrapped and delivered by Spalding Lions to lots of children and their families in time for Christmas.

Pictured are Morrisons manager Jason Savage, community project coordinator Gail Ridley and Lions.