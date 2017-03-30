Pair of brand new houses for sale in Whaplode

R Longstaff & Co is selling the two semi-detached properties in Whaplode for £165,000 each.

The properties are available either individually or as a pair.

The agents say the houses, which are selling for £165,000 each, are ideal for first-time buyers or investors.

Accommodation comprises a recessed storm porch, reception hall containing an under-stairs store cupboard, cloakroom, breakfast kitchen and lounge.

From the reception hall a staircase leads to the first-floor landing, which gives access to the loft space. The landing also contains a built-in heated linen cupboard with a shelf and ceiling light.

In addition, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The bathroom also contains a large, built-in store cupboard.

Both houses have a small, enclosed front garden and picket fencing as well as off-road parking space for a minimum of two vehicles. There is a gated, enclosed rear garden with fencing to the side and rear boundaries.

The agents say the houses have been built to a high standard by reputable local builders.