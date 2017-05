Starstruck youngsters have been showing off their singing and dancing skills at Westmere Primary School.

Children in the Sienna, Indigo and Blue classes at the Sutton Bridge school were all involved in the peformance of Pinochhio.

Deputy headteacher Brian Nicholls said that the eight- and nine-year-olds had been learning about performance and months of hard work had culminated in two shows for all proud parents. He added: “ It really was a chance for everyone to be a star.”