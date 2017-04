Fred Blow, of Weston Hills, sowed potatoes for the 58th consecutive year at Ostlers Farm in the village.

Hefirst worked for the family in 1909, when he was still at school, and is the third generation of his family to work on the Ostlers’ land.

“He is invaluable to us,” said Mr C Ostler. What Fred doesn’t know about potatoes and the land he works on at Weston Hills isn’t worth knowing.”