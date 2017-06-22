NOSTALGIA: Fun at Baston sports day in 1998

Many youngsters in the area came together to take part in a sports day event at Kirkstone House School, Baston.

A large crowd of parents and friends of the youngsters came to watch the athletics events unfold at the village school. Cups and prizes were offered to the winners from each of the events from a variety schools that came on the day.

Sports day in 1998 carried on a tradition of schools taking part in athletics events in schools or against other schools which was inspired by the Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.