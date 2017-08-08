Monthly Column: Take a Walk on the Wild Side

This month Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s Rachel Shaw writes about bees.

Late summer is an excellent time to look for wild bees. Though there are some populations of honeybees that are wild, the majority are kept in managed hives. For truly wild bees, look out for bumblebees and solitary bees. Like honeybees, they are also valuable pollinators.

Red-tailed Bumblebee. Photo by Rachel Scopes.

Did you know there are actually 24 species of bumblebee in the UK? And all of them are active at this time of year. Towards the end of the season (Aug–Sept) bumblebee nests start producing males and new queens. Queens are usually significantly larger than the worker females, and may linger at the nest initially but will eventually mate and then forage to build up their body fat in preparation for hibernation over winter.

Solitary bees are heroes of the pollinator world. There are over 200 species of these pollinators in the UK. Unlike bumblebees and other social bees, each female makes her own nest and there are no workers. However, many females may nest in close proximity to each other. In your garden, you might see red mason bees and leaf-cutter bees.

Red mason bees build their nests in hollow stems, holes in cliffs and in gaps in the walls of buildings. They create cells separated by a tiny wall of mud in which the larvae develop and the female bee will often fill the space with as many cells as will fit.

Leaf-cutter bees are active until the end of August and you can sometimes see distinctive circular and oval shapes that the female bee cuts out of leaves, particularly roses. She carries the leaf pieces back to the nest site, gluing them together with sticky saliva to create a cigar-shaped nest to lay eggs in. Nest sites can include cavities in brickwork and rotting wood in addition to pipes, pots and old bags of compost.

Welcome wild bees into your garden by planting pollen-rich flowers such as foxgloves and sunflowers, providing both long and short grass, providing a source of water, and avoiding using chemicals.