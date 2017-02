James Mould was proudly showing off his martial arts grading award in 1998.

The award was presented by Dave Oliver, a sixth degree black belt and chairman of the Tae Kwon Do Association of Great Britain.

James was a member of the Spalding section of the Taekwondo club run by Jon Cooper at St Norbert’s School in the town.

James passed his green belt 6th Kup and was judged by Dave Oliver to be the best of 50 students taking the grading examination at Kirton Leisure Centre.