LOOKING BACK TO 1917: Free Press makes the news

The great scarcity of pulp for paper-making seriously affected the paper supply and business firms, as well as private houses, turned out their accumulations of old papers, books and letters.

Formerly, all such old books and papers were destroyed, but the Spalding ‘Free Press’ Company, anxious to assist in having these reduced to pulp at the paper mills, rented a warehouse in Mill Lane, Spalding, near the centre of town, and purchased every description of waste paper.

This was a new industry for Spalding and created a great deal of interest.

A large quantity of sorted and unsorted office waste was collected from the town and district. On its arrival at the warehouse, it was sorted and graded - it could not be sent to the mill as received.

An All-Steel waste paper bailing press squeezed the paper into bales, under a pressure of about three tons for easier storage and transportation.

The public of Spalding and districts were invited to send all their waste paper (white, brown and mixed, including cardboard, also old books) in bundles to the Free Press warehouse, where an allowance was remitted.

SISTERS AND MISSING SHOES

The tale of how two pairs of shoes, missing from a shop in Market Place, Spalding, were traced to an outbuilding in the vicinity, was described to court by Supt Burton.

Two well-dressed young sisters - Ellen Boor (18) and Mabel Boor (19) of Crossgate, Pinchbeck - were charged with stealing the shoes from Freeman, Hardy and Willis.

The pair were released on bail of £2 each.

FRUITY TIMES FOR SCHOOLCHILDREN

The council schools in Sutton Bridge were closed for three weeks for the fruit-picking season.

The work enabled older children to add earnings to the ‘family purse’ and to feed and clothe themselves.

JUST THE ONE FINGER LOST

Sutton Bridge man Ralph Burton, in Lynn Hospital with a crushed hand, was getting much better, it was reported. He suffered badly from shock, but had only lost one finger...but the little finger on the same hand was badly crushed.