Demands for a by-pass on the A151 brought traffic to a standstill as more than 100 protesters marched through Whaplode and Moulton.

The three-mile march marked a growing campaign for something to be done about the stretch of the A151 where eight people died from 2002-2007.

Organised by Coun Bob Creese, the march started at Delgate Bank in Weston and passed through the two villages before ending at Whaplode Village Hall.