Prince Michael Garth (9) and Princess Hannah Amess (9) enjoyed their regal roles in the 40th annual Spalding Flower Festival.

The youngsters waved to the crowd from a 1927 Morris Oxford.

The sun shone on the parade, which was declared ‘the biggest and best for many years’.

Thousands of spectators packed Spalding to enjoy the day, which had the theme ‘Celebration Time’.