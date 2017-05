Pat Draper retired after 32 years working with social services in Spalding.

Mrs Draper, of Albert Street, started work as a home help before woring her way up to her final position as domiciliary care coordinator.

She was presented with a basket of flowers and an engraved mirror on her retirement.

It was a double celebration, as Mrs Draper retired on her 60th birthday.

Post working, she declared she was looking forward to spending more time caravanning and walking her dog.