LOOKING BACK: New look for garden centre in 2007

It was a family afffair at Birchgrove Garden Centre, when three generations joined to unveil the centre’s new showroom.

Chairman of Birchgrove, George Slinger, cut the red ribbon with help from his managing director son Simon and his wife, Helen, and the couple’s five-month-old daughter, Zoe.

The centre’s coffee shop was also refurbished at the same time.

Mr Slinger said: “While there was some disruption, our customers have been very supportive and we thank them for their patience.”