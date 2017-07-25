LOOKING BACK: Long Sutton pupils win Diana Award in 2007

Have your say

Youngsters at Peele Community College, Long Sutton, were chosen to receive the Diana anti-bullying award.

The 32 pupils were presented their awards at the final assembly of the year because of their inspirational qualities demonstrated through their commitment and work.

A musical concert called ‘It’s a Kind of Magic’, organised byhead of music Nicola Davis and head of performing arts Sarah Loosemore, rounded off the assembly.