LOOKING BACK: Long Sutton pupils win Diana Award in 2007

Youngsters at Peele Community College, Long Sutton, were chosen to receive the Diana anti-bullying award.
The 32 pupils were presented their awards at the final assembly of the year because of their inspirational qualities demonstrated through their commitment and work.
A musical concert called ‘It’s a Kind of Magic’, organised byhead of music Nicola Davis and head of performing arts Sarah Loosemore, rounded off the assembly.
